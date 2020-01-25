Charlotte 75, FIU 49

FIU (14-7)

Osaghae 4-8 1-2 9, Lovett 4-15 4-5 15, Andrews 2-9 4-5 8, Daye 5-10 2-2 12, Jacob 1-4 0-2 2, Banks 0-0 1-2 1, Corcoran 0-3 0-0 0, Carrigan 1-2 0-0 2, Furcron 0-1 0-0 0, Nunez 0-0 0-0 0, Ametepe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 12-18 49.

CHARLOTTE (12-7)

Young 6-8 4-6 19, Shepherd 5-10 6-7 16, Martin 3-6 1-1 8, Edwards 2-6 0-0 6, Robb 1-2 2-2 4, Bamba 3-6 2-2 8, Supica 3-3 1-2 7, Vasic 2-2 0-0 4, Bertram 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Rissetto 0-0 0-0 0, Younger 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 26-47 16-21 75.

Halftime_Charlotte 29-26. 3-Point Goals_FIU 3-19 (Lovett 3-10, Furcron 0-1, Jacob 0-2, Andrews 0-3, Corcoran 0-3), Charlotte 7-16 (Young 3-5, Edwards 2-5, Bertram 1-2, Martin 1-2, Robb 0-1, Williams 0-1). Rebounds_FIU 21 (Osaghae, Carrigan 5), Charlotte 39 (Bamba 8). Assists_FIU 5 (Daye 2), Charlotte 18 (Shepherd 6). Total Fouls_FIU 17, Charlotte 16. A_4,616 (9,105).

