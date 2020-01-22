Listen Live Sports

Chattanooga 92, The Citadel 69

January 22, 2020 9:12 pm
 
THE CITADEL (6-12)

Abee 1-9 4-5 7, Batiste 2-6 1-2 6, Rice 3-9 2-2 11, Fitzgibbons 0-1 7-7 7, Harris 3-9 1-1 8, Davis 4-11 0-0 8, Reed 2-6 4-4 8, Webster 2-4 2-4 6, Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Spence 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 21-59 21-25 69.

CHATTANOOGA (13-7)

Commander 1-8 0-0 3, Jean-Baptiste 4-8 2-2 12, Ryan 4-11 2-2 12, Kenic 4-6 2-4 11, Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Vila 7-14 3-5 17, Caldwell 4-5 0-1 11, Johnson 3-3 2-2 9, J.Brown 0-1 2-2 2, Doomes 1-2 3-4 5, Ledford 2-2 0-0 5, A.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Tostado 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-65 16-22 92.

Halftime_Chattanooga 52-40. 3-Point Goals_The Citadel 6-25 (Rice 3-7, Batiste 1-3, Harris 1-3, Abee 1-8, Fitzgibbons 0-1, Webster 0-1, Davis 0-2), Chattanooga 12-28 (Caldwell 3-4, Jean-Baptiste 2-6, Ryan 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Ledford 1-1, Scott 1-2, Kenic 1-3, Commander 1-4, Tostado 0-1). Rebounds_The Citadel 28 (Davis 8), Chattanooga 43 (Jean-Baptiste, Vila 7). Assists_The Citadel 11 (Batiste 4), Chattanooga 17 (Commander, Jean-Baptiste, Ryan 3). Total Fouls_The Citadel 18, Chattanooga 19. A_2,477 (10,928).

