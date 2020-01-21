Chattanooga looks for home win vs The Citadel

The Citadel (6-11, 0-6) vs. Chattanooga (12-7, 3-3)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga looks for its seventh straight win over The Citadel at McKenzie Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Chattanooga was a 48-46 win on Feb. 18, 2012.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila, Rod Johnson and Stefan Kenic have collectively accounted for 71 percent of Chattanooga’s scoring this season. For The Citadel, Kaelon Harris, Kaiden Rice and Fletcher Abee have scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mocs have scored 73.7 points per game against SoCon opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Mocs are 5-7 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat The Citadel offense has averaged 78.9 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. Chattanooga has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.8 possessions per game (ranked 274th, nationally).

