Chicago State looks to end streak vs Kansas City

January 30, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Kansas City (11-11, 3-4) vs. Chicago State (4-18, 0-7)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks to extend Chicago State’s conference losing streak to 26 games. Chicago State’s last WAC win came against the Kansas City Roos 96-82 on March 3, 2018. Kansas City blew out Crowley’s Ridge College by 58 at home on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Rob Whitfield and Jahshire Hardnett have combined to account for 52 percent of all Roos points this season.

RAMPING IT UP: The Roos have scored 85 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.9 per game they managed over 12 non-conference games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Andrew Lewis has connected on 25 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 86.6 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Roos are 0-9 when they score 66 points or fewer and 11-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Cougars are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Kansas City’s Whitfield has attempted 123 3-pointers and connected on 40.7 percent of them, and is 9 for 20 over the last three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Kansas City has held opposing teams to 67.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

