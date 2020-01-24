Listen Live Sports

Chidom scores 18 as UC Riverside beats Cal Poly 97-64

January 24, 2020 12:22 am
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Arinze Chidom had 18 points and nine rebounds and UC Riverside hit 16 3-pointers in its 97-64 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Dragan Elkaz scored 14 points, Khy Kabellis had 12 points, six assists and two steals, and Angus McWilliam added 11 points for UC Riverside.

The Highlanders (13-8, 3-2 Big West Conference) made the third-most 3-pointers in program history and their most since hitting 16 against Cascade College on Dec. 4, 2004.

Junior Ballard led Cal Poly (4-14, 1-3) with 16 points.

UCR made 30 of 56 (54%) from the field, shot 53% from 3-point range and hit 21 of 26 from the free-throw line.

The Mustangs, who were outrebounded 46-27, shot 37% from the field.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

