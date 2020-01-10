Listen Live Sports

Chiefs’ Chris Jones, Travis Kelce questionable for Texans

January 10, 2020 4:31 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday.

Jones was listed on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day. Jones did not practice at all on Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he’ll play Sunday.

Jones also didn’t play when the Chiefs lost to the Texans in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.” He also is questionable.

The only player ruled out for Kansas City is cornerback Morris Claiborne, who did not practice all week. The reason is somewhat of a mystery because he was listed with both not-injury-related and shoulder injury designations.

