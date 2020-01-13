Childress, Wake Forest host Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech (12-4, 3-2) vs. Wake Forest (8-7, 1-4)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Landers Nolley II and Virginia Tech will take on Brandon Childress and Wake Forest. The sophomore Nolley has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Childress, a senior, is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wake Forest’s Childress has averaged 14.9 points and 4.6 assists while Olivier Sarr has put up 11.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. For the Hokies, Nolley has averaged 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while Tyrece Radford has put up 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds.LOVE FOR LANDERS: Nolley has connected on 40.5 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 12-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Hokies are 0-4 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hokies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has an assist on 30 of 63 field goals (47.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Virginia Tech has assists on 39 of 56 field goals (69.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia Tech offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the fourth-best rate in the nation. The Wake Forest defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 332nd among Division I teams).

