Chris Froome to resume racing at UAE Tour next month

BRUSSELS (AP) — Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will return to competition at the UAE Tour next month, less than a year after suffering multiple career-threatening injuries.

The British rider has not raced since he broke his right femur, elbow, hip and several ribs in a training crash as he geared up for last year’s Tour de France.

Organizers of the seven-stage race in the Middle East said Wednesday that Froome will be on the starting line on Feb. 23 in the United Arab Emirates.

“I’m really excited about getting back to racing at the UAE Tour,” Froome said in a statement released by organizers. “I’ve come off a good block of training in Gran Canaria and look forward to taking the next step in my recovery and getting back to full strength.”

The Team Ineos rider has yet to unveil his race schedule but his main ambition is to add another Tour title to his collection to join an elite club of four riders with five victories, Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

