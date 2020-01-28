Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

January 28, 2020 8:58 pm
 
SMU (15-5)

Jolly 5-10 3-3 16, Mike 2-12 1-2 7, White 4-5 0-0 11, Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Chargois 2-9 3-4 7, Jasey 0-1 0-1 0, Bandoumel 0-6 0-0 0, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-54 7-10 43.

CINCINNATI (13-7)

Jar.Cumberland 9-13 6-7 28, Scott 1-2 0-0 3, Vogt 4-10 1-1 9, Jae.Cumberland 1-9 0-0 3, Adams-Woods 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 6-10 0-0 13, Harvey 2-3 0-0 5, McNeal 1-2 0-0 2, Sorolla 1-1 0-0 2, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 0-0 0-0 0, Davenport 0-0 0-0 0, Koz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 7-8 65.

Halftime_Cincinnati 33-19. 3-Point Goals_SMU 8-29 (White 3-3, Jolly 3-4, Mike 2-9, Hunt 0-1, Smith 0-2, Bandoumel 0-3, Davis 0-3, Chargois 0-4), Cincinnati 8-23 (Jar.Cumberland 4-6, Scott 1-1, Harvey 1-2, Williams 1-4, Jae.Cumberland 1-8, Adams-Woods 0-1, McNeal 0-1). Rebounds_SMU 24 (Davis 7), Cincinnati 36 (Jar.Cumberland, Scott 9). Assists_SMU 10 (White 6), Cincinnati 15 (Jar.Cumberland 4). Total Fouls_SMU 11, Cincinnati 15. A_11,221 (13,176).

