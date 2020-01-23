Clark, Albany host Hartford

Hartford (10-10, 3-2) vs. Albany (11-9, 4-1)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Malik Ellison and Hartford will battle Ahmad Clark and Albany. Ellison is averaging 15 points over the last five games. Clark has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.6 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Clark, Cameron Healy and Malachi de Sousa have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Albany’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Hartford, Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.

STEPPING IT UP: The Great Danes have scored 77.8 points per game against America East opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clark has directly created 45 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Great Danes are 0-6 when they score 64 points or fewer and 11-3 when they exceed 64 points. The Hawks are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Albany’s Healy has attempted 156 3-pointers and connected on 39.1 percent of them, and is 14 of 29 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany gets to the line more often than any other America East team. The Great Danes have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season, including 24.8 per game against conference foes.

