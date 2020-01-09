Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clark carries LIU over Central Connecticut St. 90-78

January 9, 2020 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 22 points as Long Island University topped Central Connecticut State 90-78 on Thursday night. Julian Batts added 20 points for the Sharks. Batts also had six rebounds for the Sharks.

Ty Flowers had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for LIU (6-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 12 points.

CCSU put up 42 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jamir Coleman had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-15, 0-3). Stephane Ayangma added 15 points. Ian Krishnan had 14 points.

Advertisement

LIU faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Saturday. Central Connecticut State takes on Merrimack at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program