Clemson 62, Duke 58

January 19, 2020 2:37 pm
 
DUKE (9-9)

Akinbode-James 2-5 0-0 4, Odom 8-15 4-5 20, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Gorecki 5-15 5-5 16, Lambert 0-2 2-4 2, Claude 0-0 0-0 0, Ezeh 0-0 0-0 0, Baines 0-3 0-0 0, Boykin 0-7 0-0 0, Goodchild 4-14 1-2 12, Patrick 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-65 12-16 58

CLEMSON (7-11)

Robinson 4-10 8-10 16, Thornton 6-15 2-4 14, Hank 2-5 3-4 7, Spray 5-14 1-2 16, Thomas 2-4 0-0 6, Cherry 1-4 1-1 3, Bennett 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 0-2 0-0 0, Cotton 0-1 0-0 0, Meertens 0-0 0-0 0, Sticker 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-58 15-21 62

Duke 7 7 17 27 58
Clemson 20 8 19 15 62

3-Point Goals_Duke 4-22 (Odom 0-1, Williams 0-1, Gorecki 1-7, Lambert 0-2, Boykin 0-2, Goodchild 3-9), Clemson 7-19 (Robinson 0-1, Spray 5-13, Thomas 2-3, Cotton 0-1, Sticker 0-1). Assists_Duke 14 (Gorecki 7), Clemson 14 (Thomas 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Duke 39 (Akinbode-James 5-5), Clemson 50 (Robinson 6-9). Total Fouls_Duke 19, Clemson 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,718.

