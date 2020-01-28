Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

SYRACUSE (13-8)

Boeheim 9-21 0-0 22, Hughes 6-14 8-9 22, Girard 4-11 0-0 10, Guerrier 2-5 2-2 6, Dolezaj 2-4 4-4 8, Sidibe 1-1 0-0 2, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 14-15 70.

CLEMSON (11-9)

Newman 3-10 2-2 9, Trapp 6-9 1-1 17, Mack 12-17 7-8 32, Simms 1-4 0-1 2, Dawes 2-5 0-0 6, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, Tyson 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-1 0-0 2, Jemison 0-1 0-0 0, Hemenway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-12 71.

Halftime_Syracuse 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-27 (Boeheim 4-9, Girard 2-7, Hughes 2-8, Washington 0-1, Guerrier 0-2), Clemson 9-28 (Trapp 4-7, Dawes 2-5, Scott 1-3, Mack 1-4, Newman 1-7, Hemenway 0-1, Tyson 0-1). Fouled Out_Dolezaj, Sidibe. Rebounds_Syracuse 22 (Guerrier 5), Clemson 34 (Mack 10). Assists_Syracuse 4 (Hughes 2), Clemson 17 (Trapp 6). Total Fouls_Syracuse 16, Clemson 13. A_6,402 (10,000).

