Clemson 71, Wake Forest 68

January 21, 2020 10:17 pm
 
WAKE FOREST (9-9)

Childress 4-11 4-5 14, Johnson 2-8 0-0 4, White 7-15 5-5 22, Sarr 7-11 2-4 16, Massoud 1-6 0-0 3, Oguama 1-2 0-0 2, Neath 2-2 0-0 4, Mucius 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 25-57 11-15 68.

CLEMSON (10-8)

Newman 4-7 0-3 9, Simms 2-6 2-2 7, Trapp 3-6 2-7 9, Scott 3-8 2-2 9, Tyson 9-13 1-2 21, Mack 3-6 0-2 7, Dawes 2-5 0-0 5, Hunter 0-2 0-0 0, Jemison 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 7-18 71.

Halftime_Wake Forest 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Wake Forest 7-30 (White 3-9, Childress 2-7, Mucius 1-2, Massoud 1-5, Sarr 0-2, Johnson 0-5), Clemson 8-25 (Tyson 2-5, Newman 1-2, Dawes 1-3, Scott 1-3, Simms 1-3, Trapp 1-3, Mack 1-4, Hunter 0-2). Fouled Out_Childress. Rebounds_Wake Forest 34 (Sarr 12), Clemson 31 (Trapp 8). Assists_Wake Forest 6 (Childress 6), Clemson 15 (Trapp 4). Total Fouls_Wake Forest 18, Clemson 17. A_6,951 (10,000).

