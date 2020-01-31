Listen Live Sports

Clemson looks to extend streak vs Wake Forest

January 31, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Clemson (11-9, 5-5) vs. Wake Forest (9-11, 2-8)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wake Forest. Clemson has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2014, a 62-57 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wake Forest’s Brandon Childress has averaged 14.9 points and 4.5 assists while Olivier Sarr has put up 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Tigers, Aamir Simms has averaged 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 12.6 points and 5.6 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 38.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 11-3 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Deacs. Wake Forest has 28 assists on 71 field goals (39.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Clemson has assists on 43 of 75 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 23.8 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

