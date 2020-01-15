Listen Live Sports

Clemson’s leading receiver Tee Higgins to enter NFL draft

January 15, 2020 4:29 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Tee Higgins, is forgoing his final college season to enter the NFL draft.

Higgins announced his decision Wednesday on social media.

Higgins is 6-foot-4, 215-pound receiver from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He had 1,167 yards on 59 catches with 13 touchdowns as the Tigers (14-1) won the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

The Tigers’ 29-game winning streak came to end Monday night with a 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game.

Higgins had a career-record 27 touchdown catches in three seasons with the Tigers.

Higgins thanked his family, his coaches, teammates and Clemson fans for their support. He said it has always been his dream to play in the NFL and support his family.

“Because of Clemson, I now have the opportunity to do that” by moving on to the NFL, he said.

Higgins is projected as a late first-round pick in next spring’s NFL draft.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

