Cleveland St. 72, IUPUI 62

January 30, 2020 9:15 pm
 
IUPUI (6-17)

Goss 3-8 4-5 10, Weatherford 4-9 2-5 11, Burk 5-16 5-7 18, Minnett 4-13 2-2 12, Depersia 0-1 0-0 0, White 3-3 1-3 7, Kenyon 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 20-55 15-24 62.

CLEVELAND ST. (9-14)

Beaudion 5-14 7-8 18, Patton 7-16 1-1 18, Gomillion 1-4 2-2 4, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Penn 3-5 5-6 11, Eichelberger 4-10 6-8 14, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-61 21-25 72.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 32-24. 3-Point Goals_IUPUI 7-24 (Burk 3-10, Minnett 2-7, Jackson 1-2, Weatherford 1-2, Depersia 0-1, Kenyon 0-2), Cleveland St. 5-10 (Patton 3-6, Beaudion 1-2, Thomas 1-2). Fouled Out_Minnett. Rebounds_IUPUI 30 (Goss 12), Cleveland St. 43 (Penn, Eichelberger 8). Assists_IUPUI 15 (Weatherford 6), Cleveland St. 13 (Patton, Gomillion 4). Total Fouls_IUPUI 20, Cleveland St. 19.

