Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers’ George sits out game with strained hamstring

January 10, 2020 9:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clippers forward Paul George was sitting out the team’s game against the Golden State Warriors after he strained his left hamstring during practice Wednesday.

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers termed the injury as “mild” and said the early prognosis is that it shouldn’t keep the 6-foot-8 All-Star forward out of many games.

“Just guarding. Nothing violent, which you knew it wasn’t bad, but he felt something and walked over to me and said, ‘I think I feel something in my hamstring,’” Rivers said Friday. “And I, being a doctor, I said I think you should go see the trainer.”

George is averaging 23.5 points per game for the Clippers (26-12), who went into Friday’s game third in the Western Conference and trailing the Lakers by 4 1/2 games.

Advertisement

This will be the 13th game George has missed. He was out for the first 11 to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery and missed last Saturday’s contest against Memphis due to left hamstring tightness.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program