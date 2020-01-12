Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Coach Swinney ‘hopeful’ injured Clemson DT Pinckney can play

January 12, 2020 12:28 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is hopeful that starting defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney will play against top-ranked LSU in the College Football Playoff championship.

Pinckney is a fifth-year senior who injured his left ankle in Clemson’s 29-23 win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl last Dec. 28. =

Swinney said Sunday that if Pinckney is able to play he will be limited. If Pinckney can’t play, the Tigers will likely go with reserve Jordan Williams who has 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 14 games.

Pinckney started 13 of 14 games this season. The 6-foot-1, 295-pound lineman has 27 tackles and two sacks this season.

No. 3 Clemson (14-0; No. 3 CFP) is seeking its 30th straight win and second straight national championship. No. 1 LSU (14-0; No. 1 CFP) is looking for its first national title since 2007.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

