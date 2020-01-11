Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Coastal Carolina, Jones down UT Arlington 82-77

January 11, 2020 5:39 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tommy Burton and DeVante Jones each scored 18 points and Coastal Carolina held off UT Arlington for an 82-77 win on Saturday.

Jones broke a 62-all tied with a jump shot, and his 3-pointer with 6:15 left gave the Coastal Carolina (10-7, 3-3 Sun Belt) the lead for good.

Issac Hippolyte made a pair of foul shots for 76-68 lead with 90 seconds left. UT Arlington got a pair of foul shots from Jordan Phillips and David Azore to close within 76-74, but Jones made all six of his foul shots in the last 25 seconds to end it.

Hippolyte scored 14 points, Tyrell Gumbs-Frater 12 and Keishawn Brewton 11. Coastal Carolina finished 24 of 30 (80%) from the foul line.

Azore scored 26 points, Phillips 13 and Brian Warren 11 for the Mavericks (6-12, 2-5).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

