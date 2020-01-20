Listen Live Sports

Cobb III, Ford lift Wagner over LIU-Brooklyn 72-64

January 20, 2020 7:14 pm
 
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Cobb III had 19 points to lead five Wagner players in double figures as the Seahawks beat Long Island University 72-64 on Monday.

Elijah Ford added 16 points for the Seahawks (5-12, 2-4 Northeast Conference). Patrick Szpir chipped in 11, and Alex Morales and Chase Freeman had 10 each. Szpir posted nine rebounds, and Morales and Ford had eight boards apiece.

Jashaun Agosto had 16 points for the Sharks (9-10, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak ended. Ty Flowers added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Raiquan Clark had 11 points.

Wagner, which snapped its four-game losing streak, plays Bryant on the road on Thursday. Long Island-Brooklyn matches up against St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Thursday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

