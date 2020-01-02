Listen Live Sports

Cobb leads Wagner past Mount St. Mary’s 66-47 in NEC opener

January 2, 2020 10:59 pm
 
EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Curtis Cobb III scored 25 points, including five 3-pointers, as Wagner topped Mount St. Mary’s 66-47 to open Northeast Conference play on Thursday night.

Cobb scored the first five points of an 11-2 first-half run as Wagner rallied for a nine-point lead it never relinquished. Will Martinez added 11 points for Wagner (4-8). Alex Morales added nine points with six rebounds. Chase Freeman also had six rebounds for the Seahawks.

Omar Habwe scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Mountaineers (4-10). Vado Morse added 11 points with six rebounds. Malik Jefferson had 11 rebounds.

The Mountaineers were 12-for-50 shooting, the 24% being the worst mark by a Wagner opponent this season. Mount St. Mary’s scored a season-worst 24 points (6-for-26 from the field) in the second half. Mount St. Mary’s was 3-20 from distance after hitting a season-best 14 3-pointers in its previous game.

Jalen Gibbs, who led the Mountaineers in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game, failed to score, shooting 0-for-6. Damian Chong Qui, the Mountaineers’ second leading scorer at 11 points per game, shot only 13 percent for the game (1-for-8) for five points.

Wagner plays Sacred Heart at home on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s matches up against Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

