Coburn’s career-high 24 helps Hofstra down Drexel 72-59

January 25, 2020 6:54 pm
 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn scored nine of his career-high 24 points over the final 10 minutes as Hofstra zoomed past Drexel down the stretch 72-59 on Saturday.

Coburn was 8-for-10 shooting — including 4-for-4 from 3-point distance — and added 12 rebounds for Hofstra (15-7, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which trailed all the way through the second half until Jalen Ray ignited a 19-1 run with a 3-pointer from the right side.

Isaac Kante added 13 points for the Pride while Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie each scored 12.

James Butler had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Dragons (12-10, 5-4). Zach Walton added 14 points and Camren Wynter 10.

The contest began to break up the second-place logjam in the CAA, boosting Hofstra into a three-way tie for second, dropping the Dragons into a three-way cluster one game back.

Hofstra faces Elon on the road on Thursday. Drexel takes on Delaware on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

