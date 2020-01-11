Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cohen scores 25 to lead Lehigh over American 82-73

January 11, 2020 10:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Cohen had 25 points as Lehigh topped American 82-73 on Saturday night.

Marques Wilson had 15 points for Lehigh (5-11, 2-2 Patriot League). Reed Fenton added 14 points. Evan Taylor had 14 points and eight rebounds for the home team.

Sa’eed Nelson had 19 points and seven assists for the Eagles (6-9, 2-2). Connor Nelson added 19 points. Jamir Harris had 14 points.

Lehigh faces Navy at home on Wednesday. American faces Bucknell at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program