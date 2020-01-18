Listen Live Sports

Colgate 79, Boston U. 70

January 18, 2020 3:56 pm
 
BOSTON U. (10-9)

McCoy 7-17 1-1 16, Whyte 5-15 0-0 12, Harper 3-8 0-0 8, Brittain-Watts 3-5 2-2 10, Mathon 1-7 0-0 2, Tynen 1-2 2-3 4, Hemphill 5-11 0-1 12, Petcash 2-3 0-0 6, Mahoney 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-70 5-7 70.

COLGATE (14-5)

Richardson 4-10 1-2 13, Cummings 3-10 3-4 11, Burns 3-8 3-5 11, Ivanauskas 5-10 0-2 10, Rayman 7-10 3-3 21, Ferguson 2-6 0-0 4, Records 3-5 1-2 7, Maynard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 11-18 79.

Halftime_Colgate 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 11-29 (Brittain-Watts 2-3, Petcash 2-3, Hemphill 2-4, Harper 2-6, Whyte 2-9, McCoy 1-4), Colgate 12-30 (Rayman 4-4, Richardson 4-9, Burns 2-5, Cummings 2-7, Ivanauskas 0-2, Ferguson 0-3). Fouled Out_Harper. Rebounds_Boston U. 38 (Hemphill 10), Colgate 39 (Rayman 13). Assists_Boston U. 12 (McCoy 6), Colgate 17 (Burns 7). Total Fouls_Boston U. 17, Colgate 11. A_901 (1,750).

