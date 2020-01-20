Listen Live Sports

Colgate 80, Bucknell 65

January 20, 2020 9:24 pm
 
BUCKNELL (8-12)

Funk 6-14 1-2 16, Toomer 3-8 2-2 10, Sotos 2-7 1-2 7, Meeks 4-8 2-2 11, Ellis 2-4 1-2 7, Moore 1-4 0-2 2, Newman 2-4 0-0 4, Rice 1-2 0-0 2, Rhodes 2-2 0-2 4, Spear 1-2 0-0 2, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 7-14 65.

COLGATE (15-5)

Cummings 5-9 3-3 14, Rayman 6-8 4-6 19, Richardson 6-8 0-0 16, Ivanauskas 3-8 0-4 6, Burns 6-11 5-5 23, Ferguson 0-1 0-0 0, Records 1-2 0-0 2, Maynard 0-1 0-0 0, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-48 12-18 80.

Halftime_Colgate 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Bucknell 10-29 (Funk 3-8, Ellis 2-2, Sotos 2-4, Toomer 2-7, Meeks 1-5, Moore 0-1, Spear 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1), Colgate 14-23 (Burns 6-10, Richardson 4-6, Rayman 3-3, Cummings 1-3, Ivanauskas 0-1). Rebounds_Bucknell 28 (Toomer 7), Colgate 28 (Rayman 10). Assists_Bucknell 16 (Sotos 4), Colgate 15 (Rayman 5). Total Fouls_Bucknell 23, Colgate 14. A_1,315 (1,750).

