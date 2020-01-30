Colgate looks to extend streak vs Holy Cross

Colgate (16-6, 7-2) vs. Holy Cross (3-19, 2-7)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Holy Cross. Colgate has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Crusaders. Holy Cross’ last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2017, a 56-50 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Colgate’s Jordan Burns, Rapolas Ivanauskas and Will Rayman have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Raiders have given up only 67.1 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Joe Pridgen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Holy Cross field goals over the last five games. Pridgen has 43 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crusaders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Raiders. Holy Cross has an assist on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) across its past three outings while Colgate has assists on 34 of 80 field goals (42.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the nation. The Holy Cross defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).

