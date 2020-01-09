Colgate looks to extend streak vs Navy

Colgate (12-4, 3-0) vs. Navy (8-6, 2-1)

Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its 15th straight conference win against Navy. Colgate’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 76-68 on Feb. 2, 2019. Navy is coming off a 60-56 win at Bucknell in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Cam Davis has averaged 15.6 points to lead the way for the Midshipmen. John Carter Jr. is also a key contributor, putting up 12 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Raiders have given up just 62 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 34.7 percent of the 124 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Navy has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 54.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Raiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Midshipmen. Navy has an assist on 28 of 60 field goals (46.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Colgate has assists on 48 of 76 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Navy has held opposing teams to 58.5 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

