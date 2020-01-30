Listen Live Sports

Coll. of Charleston 87, James Madison 68

January 30, 2020 8:29 pm
 
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (12-9)

Epps 2-5 0-1 4, Galloway 5-9 1-2 13, Jasper 4-6 2-2 12, McManus 2-9 0-0 4, Miller 3-7 0-0 7, Reddish 0-0 0-0 0, Richard 1-2 0-0 2, Riller 11-17 8-9 36, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Tucker 2-4 1-2 7. Totals 31-61 12-16 87.

JAMES MADISON (8-13)

Banks 4-10 0-0 12, Christmas 1-3 0-0 2, Flowers 0-1 0-0 0, Jacobs 1-3 0-2 2, Lewis 6-17 7-7 22, Parker 3-8 0-0 7, Pinkard 1-2 0-0 2, Richey 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 7-11 3-3 17, Wooden 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 25-63 10-12 68.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 40-37. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 13-24 (Riller 6-7, Jasper 2-2, Galloway 2-3, Tucker 2-3, Miller 1-3, Epps 0-3, McManus 0-3), James Madison 8-26 (Banks 4-9, Lewis 3-8, Parker 1-2, Jacobs 0-1, Wooden 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Richey 0-3). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 31 (Miller 9), James Madison 36 (Wilson 15). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 13 (Galloway 4), James Madison 15 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 14, James Madison 15.

