Thursday, Jan. 2

EAST

Boston U. 73, Lafayette 72

Brown 85, Rhode Island 75

Bryant 67, St. Francis (Pa.) 63

Bucknell 67, Army 65

Colgate 65, American U. 51

Dayton 84, La Salle 58

Duquesne 73, Saint Louis 59

Loyola (Md.) 80, Holy Cross 70

Maine 75, Columbia 72

Marshall 89, Rice 69

Merrimack 65, Sacred Heart 57

Navy 64, Lehigh 58

Northeastern 77, Elon 68

Robert Morris 89, CCSU 78

St. Francis Brooklyn 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 63

Vermont 77, Dartmouth 68

Wagner 66, Mount St. Mary’s 47

William & Mary 88, Hofstra 61

SOUTH

Austin Peay 78, SE Missouri 63

Charleston Southern 89, SC-Upstate 75

Charlotte 51, UAB 44

Coll. of Charleston 81, Towson 69

E. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 59

FAU 79, UTSA 64

FIU 69, UTEP 67

Gardner-Webb 67, Campbell 65

Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 67

Georgia St. 69, Appalachian St. 60

Jacksonville St. 76, Morehead St. 72

James Madison 64, UNC-Wilmington 60

Lamar 74, New Orleans 67

Liberty 59, Florida Gulf Coast 46

Lipscomb 66, Stetson 63

Louisiana-Monroe 79, Troy 63

Murray St. 89, UT Martin 76

Nicholls 76, Incarnate Word 60

North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 57

North Florida 76, Kennesaw St. 57

Old Dominion 70, Middle Tennessee 60

Presbyterian 79, UNC-Asheville 77

Richmond 84, Saint Joseph’s 52

SIU-Edwardsville 79, Belmont 69

Sam Houston St. 94, McNeese St. 75

South Alabama 60, Louisiana-Lafayette 57

Stephen F. Austin 82, SE Louisiana 71

Tennessee St. 84, E. Illinois 79

VCU 64, Fordham 46

W. Kentucky 93, North Texas 84

Winthrop 91, Longwood 67

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 76, Illinois 56

N. Dakota St. 94, W. Illinois 74

Purdue 83, Minnesota 78

S. Dakota St. 96, Oral Roberts 79

UMKC 90, Seattle 86

Utah Valley 94, Chicago St. 73

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 111, Cent. Arkansas 107

Texas A&M-CC 67, Northwestern St. 62

Texas-Arlington 73, Arkansas St. 52

UALR 72, Texas State 68

FAR WEST

Colorado 74, Oregon 65

Gonzaga 85, Portland 72

Idaho 72, Portland St. 61

Loyola Marymount 64, San Diego 58

Montana 60, S. Utah 58

N. Colorado 68, Montana St. 59

North Dakota 82, Denver 71

Pacific 59, Pepperdine 56

UC Santa Barbara 87, Westmont 66

Utah 81, Oregon St. 69

