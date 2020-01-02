Thursday, Jan. 2
EAST
Boston U. 73, Lafayette 72
Brown 85, Rhode Island 75
Bryant 67, St. Francis (Pa.) 63
Bucknell 67, Army 65
Colgate 65, American U. 51
Dayton 84, La Salle 58
Duquesne 73, Saint Louis 59
Loyola (Md.) 80, Holy Cross 70
Maine 75, Columbia 72
Marshall 89, Rice 69
Merrimack 65, Sacred Heart 57
Navy 64, Lehigh 58
Northeastern 77, Elon 68
Robert Morris 89, CCSU 78
St. Francis Brooklyn 79, Fairleigh Dickinson 63
Vermont 77, Dartmouth 68
Wagner 66, Mount St. Mary’s 47
William & Mary 88, Hofstra 61
SOUTH
Austin Peay 78, SE Missouri 63
Charleston Southern 89, SC-Upstate 75
Charlotte 51, UAB 44
Coll. of Charleston 81, Towson 69
E. Kentucky 74, Tennessee Tech 59
FAU 79, UTSA 64
FIU 69, UTEP 67
Gardner-Webb 67, Campbell 65
Georgia Southern 70, Coastal Carolina 67
Georgia St. 69, Appalachian St. 60
Jacksonville St. 76, Morehead St. 72
James Madison 64, UNC-Wilmington 60
Lamar 74, New Orleans 67
Liberty 59, Florida Gulf Coast 46
Lipscomb 66, Stetson 63
Louisiana-Monroe 79, Troy 63
Murray St. 89, UT Martin 76
Nicholls 76, Incarnate Word 60
North Alabama 62, Jacksonville 57
North Florida 76, Kennesaw St. 57
Old Dominion 70, Middle Tennessee 60
Presbyterian 79, UNC-Asheville 77
Richmond 84, Saint Joseph’s 52
SIU-Edwardsville 79, Belmont 69
Sam Houston St. 94, McNeese St. 75
South Alabama 60, Louisiana-Lafayette 57
Stephen F. Austin 82, SE Louisiana 71
Tennessee St. 84, E. Illinois 79
VCU 64, Fordham 46
W. Kentucky 93, North Texas 84
Winthrop 91, Longwood 67
MIDWEST
Michigan St. 76, Illinois 56
N. Dakota St. 94, W. Illinois 74
Purdue 83, Minnesota 78
S. Dakota St. 96, Oral Roberts 79
UMKC 90, Seattle 86
Utah Valley 94, Chicago St. 73
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 111, Cent. Arkansas 107
Texas A&M-CC 67, Northwestern St. 62
Texas-Arlington 73, Arkansas St. 52
UALR 72, Texas State 68
FAR WEST
Colorado 74, Oregon 65
Gonzaga 85, Portland 72
Idaho 72, Portland St. 61
Loyola Marymount 64, San Diego 58
Montana 60, S. Utah 58
N. Colorado 68, Montana St. 59
North Dakota 82, Denver 71
Pacific 59, Pepperdine 56
UC Santa Barbara 87, Westmont 66
Utah 81, Oregon St. 69
