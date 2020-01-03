Friday, Jan. 3
EAST
Drexel 61, Delaware 55
Manhattan 71, Canisius 67
Niagara 75, Fairfield 66
Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58
Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 62
Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 72
St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74
SOUTH
NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61
MIDWEST
Ball St. 61, Toledo 57
Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58
Green Bay 85, Ill.-Chicago 71
Kent St. 79, Bowling Green 61
Milwaukee 78, IUPUI 74
Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62
Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57
Wright St. 96, Oakland 69
SOUTHWEST
Houston 78, UCF 63
Tulsa 70, Temple 44
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 103, Saint Katherine 52
UC Davis 101, Holy Names 41

