College Basketball Scores

January 3, 2020 8:00 pm
 
Friday, Jan. 3

EAST

Drexel 61, Delaware 55

Manhattan 71, Canisius 67

Niagara 75, Fairfield 66

Quinnipiac 63, Marist 58

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 62

Siena 75, Monmouth (NJ) 72

St. Peter’s 75, Iona 74

SOUTH

NC A&T 123, Mid-Atlantic Christian 61

MIDWEST

Ball St. 61, Toledo 57

Detroit 66, N. Kentucky 58

Green Bay 85, Ill.-Chicago 71

Kent St. 79, Bowling Green 61

Milwaukee 78, IUPUI 74

Rutgers 79, Nebraska 62

Wisconsin 61, Ohio St. 57

Wright St. 96, Oakland 69

SOUTHWEST

Houston 78, UCF 63

Tulsa 70, Temple 44

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 103, Saint Katherine 52

UC Davis 101, Holy Names 41

___

