Sunday, Jan. 5
EAST
American U. 67, Boston U. 63
Bucknell 78, Lafayette 66
Dayton 80, Saint Joseph’s 67
Duquesne 71, Davidson 64
Fairfield 46, Canisius 42
Holy Cross 63, Navy 61
La Salle 66, Fordham 60
Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 71
Manhattan 67, Niagara 62
Monmouth (NJ) 73, Iona 61
Richmond 69, Rhode Island 61
Rider 85, Siena 77
St. Bonaventure 71, George Washington 66
St. Peter’s 66, Marist 40
Stony Brook 73, Maine 52
SOUTH
Northwestern St. 106, Houston Baptist 79
VCU 72, George Mason 59
MIDWEST
IUPUI 93, Green Bay 78
Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69
Milwaukee 64, Ill.-Chicago 62
N. Dakota St. 97, Northland College 43
N. Kentucky 75, Oakland 64
North Dakota 83, Fort Wayne 69
Saint Louis 83, UMass 80
South Dakota 80, Denver 78
Wright St. 70, Detroit 69
Xavier 75, St. John’s 67
FAR WEST
Oregon St. 76, Colorado 68
