The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

January 5, 2020 3:00 pm
 
Sunday, Jan. 5

EAST

American U. 67, Boston U. 63

Bucknell 78, Lafayette 66

Dayton 80, Saint Joseph’s 67

Duquesne 71, Davidson 64

Fairfield 46, Canisius 42

Holy Cross 63, Navy 61

La Salle 66, Fordham 60

Lehigh 78, Loyola (Md.) 71

Manhattan 67, Niagara 62

Monmouth (NJ) 73, Iona 61

Richmond 69, Rhode Island 61

Rider 85, Siena 77

St. Bonaventure 71, George Washington 66

St. Peter’s 66, Marist 40

Stony Brook 73, Maine 52

SOUTH

Northwestern St. 106, Houston Baptist 79

VCU 72, George Mason 59

MIDWEST

IUPUI 93, Green Bay 78

Michigan St. 87, Michigan 69

Milwaukee 64, Ill.-Chicago 62

N. Dakota St. 97, Northland College 43

N. Kentucky 75, Oakland 64

North Dakota 83, Fort Wayne 69

Saint Louis 83, UMass 80

South Dakota 80, Denver 78

Wright St. 70, Detroit 69

Xavier 75, St. John’s 67

FAR WEST

Oregon St. 76, Colorado 68

