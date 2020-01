By The Associated Press

Monday, Jan. 6

EAST

Colgate 70, Army 65

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 66, Jackson St. 57

Bethune-Cookman 102, Howard 73

Coastal Carolina 93, Louisiana-Monroe 64

Grambling St. 68, Alabama St. 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Appalachian St. 73

Morgan St. 77, SC State 63

NC A&T 97, Florida A&M 90

Norfolk St. 82, Coppin St. 59

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. 95, Texas Southern 80

Arkansas St. 90, Georgia St. 87

Prairie View 64, Southern U. 54

South Alabama 66, Texas-Arlington 54

Troy 71, Texas State 63

UALR 79, Georgia Southern 73

West Virginia 55, Oklahoma St. 41

