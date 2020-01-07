Tuesday, Jan. 7
EAST
Boston College 60, Virginia 53
Brown 79, Johnson & Wales (RI) 53
Cornell 100, SUNY-Purchase 68
Houston 78, Temple 74
Maryland 67, Ohio St. 55
Quinnipiac 80, Rider 61
Rutgers 72, Penn St. 61
Virginia Tech 67, Syracuse 63
SOUTH
East Carolina 62, South Florida 59
Florida 81, South Carolina 68
Kentucky 78, Georgia 69
Louisville 74, Miami 58
MIDWEST
Akron 84, W. Michigan 69
Ball St. 88, Buffalo 68
Bowling Green 78, Miami (Ohio) 76
Cent. Michigan 68, N. Illinois 67
Drake 65, Loyola of Chicago 62
Kent St. 84, Toledo 77
Missouri St. 67, Illinois St. 63
N. Iowa 68, Indiana St. 60
Nebraska 76, Iowa 70
Ohio 74, E. Michigan 68
Providence 81, Marquette 80
S. Illinois 63, Valparaiso 50
TCU 59, Kansas St. 57
Tennessee 69, Missouri 59
Villanova 64, Creighton 59
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 57, Texas Tech 52
Texas A&M 57, Mississippi 47
FAR WEST
Air Force 79, Utah St. 60
New Mexico 78, Fresno St. 64
___
