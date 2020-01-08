Wednesday, Jan. 8

EAST

American U. 68, Army 60

Binghamton 79, UMBC 75

Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67

Advertisement

Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70

Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60

Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66

Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68

Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64

Marist 70, Fairfield 58

Navy 60, Bucknell 56

New Hampshire 57, Maine 51

Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58

Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77

UConn 67, Tulane 61

UMass 77, La Salle 69

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69

Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79

Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62

Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64

ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57

Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68

Furman 73, Chattanooga 66

LSU 79, Arkansas 77

Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56

NC State 73, Notre Dame 68

New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78

Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65

Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64

SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73

St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49

W. Carolina 97, VMI 85

Winthrop 79, High Point 57

Wofford 67, Samford 62

MIDWEST

Bradley 72, Evansville 52

Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44

Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69

Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70

Indiana 66, Northwestern 62

Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53

Nebraska-Omaha 66, North Dakota 62

Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58

Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71

SOUTHWEST

McNeese St. 88, Abilene Christian 84

Nicholls 61, Lamar 52

Northwestern St. 72, Incarnate Word 66

Oklahoma 72, Texas 62

SMU 81, UCF 74

Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62

Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72

FAR WEST

Boise St. 73, UNLV 66

S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 68

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52

San Jose St. 70, Nevada 68

UC Santa Barbara 63, Cal Poly 45

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.