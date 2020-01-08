Wednesday, Jan. 8
EAST
American U. 68, Army 60
Binghamton 79, UMBC 75
Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67
Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60
Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66
Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68
Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64
Marist 70, Fairfield 58
Navy 60, Bucknell 56
New Hampshire 57, Maine 51
Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58
Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77
UConn 67, Tulane 61
UMass 77, La Salle 69
SOUTH
Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69
Auburn 83, Vanderbilt 79
Campbell 64, UNC-Asheville 62
Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64
ETSU 64, UNC-Greensboro 57
Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68
Furman 73, Chattanooga 66
LSU 79, Arkansas 77
Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56
NC State 73, Notre Dame 68
New Orleans 86, Cent. Arkansas 78
Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64
SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73
St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49
W. Carolina 97, VMI 85
Winthrop 79, High Point 57
Wofford 67, Samford 62
MIDWEST
Bradley 72, Evansville 52
Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44
Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69
Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70
Indiana 66, Northwestern 62
Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53
Nebraska-Omaha 66, North Dakota 62
Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58
Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71
SOUTHWEST
McNeese St. 88, Abilene Christian 84
Nicholls 61, Lamar 52
Northwestern St. 72, Incarnate Word 66
Oklahoma 72, Texas 62
SMU 81, UCF 74
Sam Houston St. 67, SE Louisiana 62
Texas A&M-CC 73, Stephen F. Austin 72
FAR WEST
Boise St. 73, UNLV 66
S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 68
San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52
San Jose St. 70, Nevada 68
UC Santa Barbara 63, Cal Poly 45
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.