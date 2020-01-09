Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

January 9, 2020 5:59 pm
 
Thursday, Jan. 9

EAST

Columbia 86, Mount St. Vincemt 56

LIU 90, CCSU 78

Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Morrisville St. 78, SUNY Delhi 67

Robert Morris 78, St. Francis (NY) 52

Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Siena 61, St. Peter’s 58

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62

Towson 89, Drexel 73

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56

Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52

Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52

Liberty 63, North Alabama 52

North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74

Troy 76, UALR 71

William & Mary 79, UNC-Wilmington 63

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 64, Detroit 59

Lake Erie 80, Malone 73

Youngstown St. 61, Oakland 60

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 89, Louisiana Tech 73

FAR WEST

Point Loma 69, Chaminade 67

