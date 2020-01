By The Associated Press

Sunday, Jan. 12

EAST

Canisius 72, St. Peter’s 68

Manhattan 81, Siena 69

Niagara 70, Iona 69

Quinnipiac 84, Monmouth (NJ) 70

Rider 69, Marist 52

Wichita St. 89, UConn 86

Yale 108, Johnson & Wales (RI) 58

SOUTH

Memphis 68, South Florida 64

Miami 66, Pittsburgh 58

MIDWEST

Ill.-Chicago 76, Wright St. 72

Minnesota 75, Michigan 67

N. Kentucky 96, IUPUI 71

Purdue 71, Michigan St. 42

FAR WEST

Colorado 91, Utah 52

Oregon St. 82, Arizona 65

