Thursday, Jan. 16
EAST
Army 79, Holy Cross 67
Charlotte 77, Marshall 75
Drexel 63, Elon 41
Manhattan 69, Quinnipiac 57
Monmouth (NJ) 74, Marist 66
NJIT 75, Lipscomb 57
William & Mary 77, Delaware 68
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT
Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62
FAU 97, Middle Tennessee 94, OT
FIU 93, UAB 68
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Kennesaw St. 51
Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66
High Point 68, UNC-Asheville 66
Hofstra 63, UNC-Wilmington 61
Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56
Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49
N. Kentucky 88, Youngstown St. 63
North Florida 75, Jacksonville 68
North Texas 72, Southern Miss. 52
Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76
Presbyterian 74, Longwood 67
Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59
Texas-Arlington 81, Louisiana-Lafayette 65
UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55
Winthrop 116, Hampton 95
MIDWEST
Ferris St. 61, N. Michigan 48
Lake Erie 96, Ohio Dominican 78
Wright St. 75, Cleveland St. 62
SOUTHWEST
Dallas Baptist 115, W. New Mexico 78
