Thursday, Jan. 16

EAST

Army 79, Holy Cross 67

Charlotte 77, Marshall 75

Drexel 63, Elon 41

Advertisement

Manhattan 69, Quinnipiac 57

Monmouth (NJ) 74, Marist 66

NJIT 75, Lipscomb 57

William & Mary 77, Delaware 68

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 83, Arkansas St. 80, OT

Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62

FAU 97, Middle Tennessee 94, OT

FIU 93, UAB 68

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Kennesaw St. 51

Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66

High Point 68, UNC-Asheville 66

Hofstra 63, UNC-Wilmington 61

Louisiana Tech 72, Rice 56

Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

N. Kentucky 88, Youngstown St. 63

North Florida 75, Jacksonville 68

North Texas 72, Southern Miss. 52

Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76

Presbyterian 74, Longwood 67

Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59

Texas-Arlington 81, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

UALR 71, Coastal Carolina 55

Winthrop 116, Hampton 95

MIDWEST

Ferris St. 61, N. Michigan 48

Lake Erie 96, Ohio Dominican 78

Wright St. 75, Cleveland St. 62

SOUTHWEST

Dallas Baptist 115, W. New Mexico 78

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.