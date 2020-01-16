Thursday, Jan. 16
EAST
Army 79, Holy Cross 67
Drexel 63, Elon 41
NJIT 75, Lipscomb 57
William & Mary 77, Delaware 68
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Kennesaw St. 51
Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66
High Point 68, UNC-Asheville 66
Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49
Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76
Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59
Stetson 54, North Alabama 49
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.