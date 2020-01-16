Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

January 16, 2020 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Thursday, Jan. 16

EAST

Army 79, Holy Cross 67

Drexel 63, Elon 41

NJIT 75, Lipscomb 57

Advertisement

William & Mary 77, Delaware 68

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 77, Campbell 62

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Kennesaw St. 51

Georgia Southern 82, Troy 66

High Point 68, UNC-Asheville 66

Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

Northeastern 79, Coll. of Charleston 76

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Radford 63, SC-Upstate 59

Stetson 54, North Alabama 49

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending