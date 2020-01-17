Friday, Jan. 17

EAST

Canisius 73, Siena 63

Iona 64, Fairfield 57

Niagara 70, Rider 68

Advertisement

Yale 70, Brown 56

SOUTH

Wofford 66, Furman 52

MIDWEST

Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

FAR WEST

Hawaii 65, Cal Poly 61

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.