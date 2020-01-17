Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

January 17, 2020
 
Friday, Jan. 17

EAST

Canisius 73, Siena 63

Iona 64, Fairfield 57

Niagara 70, Rider 68

Yale 70, Brown 56

SOUTH

Wofford 66, Furman 52

MIDWEST

Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

FAR WEST

Hawaii 65, Cal Poly 61

