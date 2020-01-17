Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Friday, Jan. 17
Canisius 73, Siena 63
Iona 64, Fairfield 57
Niagara 70, Rider 68
Yale 70, Brown 56
Wofford 66, Furman 52
Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55
Hawaii 65, Cal Poly 61
