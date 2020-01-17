Friday, Jan. 17

EAST

Amherst 85, Bates 71

Brooklyn 78, City Colllege (NY) 62

Canisius 73, Siena 63

Colby 89, Middlebury 82

Franklin Pierce 83, St. Rose 65

Hartwick 70, Alfred 61

Houghton 83, Elmira 77

Iona 64, Fairfield 57

Nazareth 83, Sage 63

Niagara 70, Rider 68

St. John Fisher 90, Utica 80

Tufts 78, Hamilton 72

Valley Forge 105, Christendom 80

Wesleyan (Conn.) 83, Trinity (Conn.) 69

Williams 81, Bowdoin 62

Yale 70, Brown 56

SOUTH

Wofford 66, Furman 52

MIDWEST

Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76, OT

Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55

SOUTHWEST

Schreiner 81, Colorado 63

Southwestern (Texas) 87, Austin 84

Texas Lutheran 75, Dallas 62

FAR WEST

Hawaii 65, Cal Poly 61

