Friday, Jan. 17
EAST
Amherst 85, Bates 71
Brooklyn 78, City Colllege (NY) 62
Canisius 73, Siena 63
Colby 89, Middlebury 82
Franklin Pierce 83, St. Rose 65
Hartwick 70, Alfred 61
Houghton 83, Elmira 77
Iona 64, Fairfield 57
Nazareth 83, Sage 63
Niagara 70, Rider 68
St. John Fisher 90, Utica 80
Tufts 78, Hamilton 72
Valley Forge 105, Christendom 80
Wesleyan (Conn.) 83, Trinity (Conn.) 69
Williams 81, Bowdoin 62
Yale 70, Brown 56
SOUTH
Wofford 66, Furman 52
MIDWEST
Dayton 78, Saint Louis 76, OT
Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 55
SOUTHWEST
Schreiner 81, Colorado 63
Southwestern (Texas) 87, Austin 84
Texas Lutheran 75, Dallas 62
FAR WEST
Hawaii 65, Cal Poly 61
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.