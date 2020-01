By The Associated Press

Saturday, Jan. 18

EAST

Army 81, Loyola (Md.) 80

New Hampshire 65, UMBC 60

OldWestbury 72, St. Joseph’s (NY) 62

Penn St. 90, Ohio St. 76

Pittsburgh 66, North Carolina 52

Rhode Island 66, La Salle 63

Seton Hall 82, St. John’s 79

Villanova 61, UConn 55

SOUTH

Syracuse 71, Virginia Tech 69

MIDWEST

Cedarville 62, Ohio Dominican 53

UIC 75, IUPUI 66

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 75, Oklahoma St. 68

