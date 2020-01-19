Sunday, Jan. 19
EAST
Brandeis 75, Emory 73
Cairn 86, Wilson 81
Caldwell 90, Chestnut Hill 71
Canisius 95, Rider 86
Chicago 78, Case Western 65
Daemen 65, Dist. of Columbia 61
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Keystone 70, John Jay 68
Maine 86, Binghamton 63
Marist 83, Iona 73
McDaniel 77, Haverford 69
Niagara 72, Siena 71
Rochester 76, NYU 62
Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56
Shippensburg 73, Seton Hill 57
WUSL 80, Carnegie Mellon 72
Wesleyan (Conn.) 98, Connecticut College 59
Widener 82, Hood 68
SOUTH
Berry 68, Millsaps 54
Centre 81, Rhodes 59
Hendrix 88, Sewanee 79
Huntingdon 87, Berea 73
NC Wesleyan 80, Lagrange 74
Oglethorpe 72, Birmingham Southern 67
Wake Forest 80, Boston College 62
MIDWEST
Chicago 62, Illinois St. 50
Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 57
N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74
S. Illinois 66, Drake 49
South Dakota 99, S. Dakota St. 84
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 72, Chicago St. 54
Grand Canyon 69, UMKC 66
Hawaii 70, UC Santa Barbara 63
Hawaii Pacific 66, Academy of Art 63
UCLA 50, California 40
___
