Sunday, Jan. 19
Canisius 95, Rider 86
Davidson 74, Fordham 62
Maine 86, Binghamton 63
Marist 83, Iona 73
Niagara 72, Siena 71
Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56
CS Bakersfield 72, Chicago St. 54
N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74
S. Illinois 66, Drake 49
Hawaii 70, UC Santa Barbara 63
