College Basketball Scores

January 19, 2020 3:00 pm
 
Sunday, Jan. 19

EAST

Canisius 95, Rider 86

Davidson 74, Fordham 62

Maine 86, Binghamton 63

Marist 83, Iona 73

Niagara 72, Siena 71

Rutgers 64, Minnesota 56

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 72, Chicago St. 54

N. Dakota St. 83, North Dakota 74

S. Illinois 66, Drake 49

FAR WEST

Hawaii 70, UC Santa Barbara 63

___

The Associated Press

