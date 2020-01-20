Monday, Jan. 20
EAST
Bowie St. 64, St. Augustines 59
Colgate 80, Bucknell 65
D’Youville 98, Pitt.-Greensburg 82
Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60
Hilbert 90, Franciscan 84
La Roche 80, Pitt.-Bradford 67
Lincoln (Pa.) 102, Elizabeth City St. 100, OT
Maine-Fort Kent 83, Maine Maritime 71
Merrimack 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 55
Mount Aloysius 70, Medaille 62
Mount St. Mary’s 59, St. Francis (NY) 39
NC A&T 76, Morgan St. 70
Penn St.-Altoona 77, Alfred St. 66
Robert Morris 67, Sacred Heart 55
St. Elizabeth 72, Pratt 52
TCNJ 89, Kean 68
Wagner 72, LIU 64
West Virginia 97, Texas 59
Yale 89, Howard 75
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 87, Benedict 80, OT
Barton 86, Erskine 82
Columbus St. 61, Augusta 60
Flagler 101, Young Harris 97
Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57
Gardner-Webb 39, Hampton 31
Georgia Southwestern 77, Francis Marion 51
High Point 70, SC-Upstate 62
Lander 92, Clayton St. 77
Miles 72, Spring Hill 59
Mount Olive 77, Southern Wesleyan 71
NC State 53, Virginia 51
North Greenville 88, Chowan 79
Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62
Paine 66, Morehouse 61
Prairie View 74, Jackson St. 60
Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79
SC State 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Savannah St. 72, Clark Atlanta 59
Southern U. 74, MVSU 70
Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 61
UNC-Asheville 71, Longwood 66
Virginia Union 85, Shaw 73
Winston-Salem 68, CLAF 64
Winthrop 61, Radford 56
MIDWEST
Central St. (Ohio) 88, Lane 79
Greenville 131, Iowa Wesleyan 125
Indianapolis 81, Bellarmine 76, OT
Lewis 71, Ill.-Springfield 62
Missouri S&T 72, Maryville (Mo.) 61
Missouri-St. Louis 103, Lindenwood (Mo.) 80
Rockhurst 95, William Jewell 72
S. Indiana 72, McKendree 69
Southwest Baptist 82, Drury 74
St. Thomas (Minn.) 69, Bethel (Minn. ) 50
Truman St. 84, Quincy 70
SOUTHWEST
Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57
North Texas 79, Rice 59
FAR WEST
Dominican (Cal) 72, Notre Dame de Namur 56
Portland St. 92, Weber St. 76
W. Oregon 94, Simon Fraser 80
