Monday, Jan. 20

EAST

Colgate 80, Bucknell 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60

Merrimack 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

Mount St. Mary’s 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 39

Robert Morris 67, Sacred Heart 55

Wagner 72, LIU 64

West Virginia 97, Texas 59

SOUTH

Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57

High Point 70, SC-Upstate 62

NC A&T 76, Morgan St. 70

NC State 53, Virginia 51

Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62

Prairie View 74, Jackson St. 60

Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79

SC State 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Southern U. 74, MVSU 70

Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 61

UNC-Asheville 71, Longwood 66

Winthrop 61, Radford 56

Yale 89, Howard 75

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57

North Texas 79, Rice 59

FAR WEST

Portland St. 92, Weber St. 76

