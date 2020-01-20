Monday, Jan. 20
EAST
Colgate 80, Bucknell 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60
Merrimack 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 55
Mount St. Mary’s 59, St. Francis Brooklyn 39
Robert Morris 67, Sacred Heart 55
Wagner 72, LIU 64
West Virginia 97, Texas 59
SOUTH
Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57
High Point 70, SC-Upstate 62
NC A&T 76, Morgan St. 70
NC State 53, Virginia 51
Old Dominion 66, Charlotte 62
Prairie View 74, Jackson St. 60
Presbyterian 85, Campbell 79
SC State 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Southern U. 74, MVSU 70
Texas Southern 68, Grambling St. 61
UNC-Asheville 71, Longwood 66
Winthrop 61, Radford 56
Yale 89, Howard 75
SOUTHWEST
Alcorn St. 82, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Baylor 61, Oklahoma 57
North Texas 79, Rice 59
FAR WEST
Portland St. 92, Weber St. 76
___
