Wednesday, Jan. 22
EAST
Albany (NY) 101, Mass.-Lowell 75
American U. 93, Loyola (Md.) 91
Army 94, Lafayette 74
Binghamton 83, Stony Brook 79
Cincinnati 89, Temple 82
Fordham 59, George Washington 54
Holy Cross 96, Lehigh 95
Marist 75, Manhattan 73
Navy 60, Boston U. 58
Pittsburgh 74, Boston College 72
Rhode Island 77, Duquesne 55
Seton Hall 73, Providence 64
UMBC 69, Hartford 60
Vermont 59, Maine 57
W. Kentucky 64, Marshall 60
SOUTH
Alabama 77, Vanderbilt 62
Auburn 80, South Carolina 67
Chattanooga 92, The Citadel 69
Davidson 71, Saint Louis 59
Furman 101, Samford 78
George Mason 73, UMass 63
Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64
McNeese St. 77, SE Louisiana 61
Mercer 85, W. Carolina 79
Mississippi St. 77, Arkansas 70
Nicholls 91, Houston Baptist 83
Richmond 75, La Salle 57
Stephen F. Austin 69, Northwestern St. 62
Virginia Tech 79, North Carolina 77
Wofford 66, VMI 54
MIDWEST
Bradley 75, Illinois St. 63
Creighton 83, DePaul 68
Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60
Drake 73, Evansville 50
Iowa 85, Rutgers 80
Loyola of Chicago 75, Indiana St. 55
Penn St. 72, Michigan 63
S. Dakota St. 78, N. Dakota St. 73
S. Illinois 68, N. Iowa 66
Syracuse 84, Notre Dame 82
Xavier 66, Georgetown 57
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 89, Incarnate Word 77
SMU 84, East Carolina 64
Sam Houston St. 82, Abilene Christian 76
Texas A&M-CC 74, New Orleans 71
Tulsa 80, Memphis 40
UALR 81, Troy 63
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 83, UC Santa Barbara 75
Cal St.-Fullerton 78, UC Davis 74
California Baptist 85, Chicago St. 53
Colorado St. 86, Fresno St. 68
Long Beach St. 63, UC Irvine 56
Nevada 86, UNLV 72
