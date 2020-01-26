Listen Live Sports

January 26, 2020 3:04 pm
 
Sunday, Jan. 26

EAST

Daemen 92, NYIT 57

Dominican (NY) 75, Georgian Court 71

Emory 106, Case Western 70

Fairfield 63, Canisius 55

Fairmont St. 101, Frostburg St. 85

Fisher 77, Maine-Presque Isle 74

Glenville St. 89, Concord 74

Hamilton 82, SUNY-IT 65

Molloy 80, Roberts Wesleyan 64

Monmouth (NJ) 94, Iona 88

Princeton 87, Rutgers-Camden 41

Queens (NY) 100, CHEY 44

Rider 67, Manhattan 63

Rochester 78, Carnegie Mellon 62

Siena 84, Quinnipiac 61

St. Peter’s 58, Niagara 53

Tulsa 79, UConn 75, OT

W. Virginia St. 74, Charleston (WV) 72

WUSL 73, NYU 70

West Liberty 98, Wheeling Jesuit 86

SOUTH

Centre 98, Rhodes 76

Hendrix 85, Sewanee 81

Millsaps 75, Berry 71

Oglethorpe 86, Birmingham Southern 83

Virginia 65, Wake Forest 63, OT

MIDWEST

Brandeis 63, Chicago 60

Creighton 77, Xavier 66

Drake 71, Missouri St. 69

Emporia St. 92, Cent. Oklahoma 84

Holy Family 82, Concordia (Neb.) 74

Maryland 77, Indiana 76

Michigan St. 70, Minnesota 52

N. Iowa 67, Chicago 62, OT

Ohio St. 71, Northwestern 59

Saint Louis 55, Fordham 39

Valparaiso 67, Evansville 65

SOUTHWEST

Houston 68, South Florida 49

FAR WEST

California 52, Stanford 50

Hawaii 76, UC Davis 75

Oregon 96, UCLA 75

San Diego St. 71, UNLV 67

