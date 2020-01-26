Sunday, Jan. 26
EAST
Daemen 92, NYIT 57
Dominican (NY) 75, Georgian Court 71
Emory 106, Case Western 70
Fairfield 63, Canisius 55
Fairmont St. 101, Frostburg St. 85
Fisher 77, Maine-Presque Isle 74
Glenville St. 89, Concord 74
Hamilton 82, SUNY-IT 65
Molloy 80, Roberts Wesleyan 64
Monmouth (NJ) 94, Iona 88
Princeton 87, Rutgers-Camden 41
Queens (NY) 100, CHEY 44
Rider 67, Manhattan 63
Rochester 78, Carnegie Mellon 62
Siena 84, Quinnipiac 61
St. Peter’s 58, Niagara 53
Tulsa 79, UConn 75, OT
W. Virginia St. 74, Charleston (WV) 72
WUSL 73, NYU 70
West Liberty 98, Wheeling Jesuit 86
SOUTH
Centre 98, Rhodes 76
Hendrix 85, Sewanee 81
Millsaps 75, Berry 71
Oglethorpe 86, Birmingham Southern 83
Virginia 65, Wake Forest 63, OT
MIDWEST
Brandeis 63, Chicago 60
Creighton 77, Xavier 66
Drake 71, Missouri St. 69
Emporia St. 92, Cent. Oklahoma 84
Holy Family 82, Concordia (Neb.) 74
Maryland 77, Indiana 76
Michigan St. 70, Minnesota 52
N. Iowa 67, Chicago 62, OT
Ohio St. 71, Northwestern 59
Saint Louis 55, Fordham 39
Valparaiso 67, Evansville 65
SOUTHWEST
Houston 68, South Florida 49
FAR WEST
California 52, Stanford 50
Hawaii 76, UC Davis 75
Oregon 96, UCLA 75
San Diego St. 71, UNLV 67
