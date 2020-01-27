Monday, Jan. 27

EAST

American 77, Lehigh 56

Cabrini 116, Valley Forge 101

Coppin St. 82, Howard 75

Keene St. 88, Colby Sawyer 73

Morgan St. 56, Md.-Eastern Shore 50

Virginia St. 70, Lincoln (Pa.) 68

SOUTH

Albany St. (Ga.) 74, Clark Atlanta 71, 2OT

Alcorn St. 63, Alabama St. 60

Alderson-Broaddus 88, Bluefield St. 80

Bethune-Cookman 78, SC State 74

CLAF 71, Livingstone 67

Johnson C. Smith 73, St. Augustines 68, OT

Kentucky St. 96, LeMoyne-Owen 83

Miles 68, Central St. (Ohio) 58

NC A&T 82, Delaware St. 67

Norfolk St. 95, Florida A&M 67

North Carolina 75, NC State 65

Savannah St. 81, Paine 57

Southern U. 67, Alabama A&M 46

Spring Hill 71, Lane 68

Winston-Salem 78, Shaw 61

MIDWEST

Fort Hays St. 90, KSWS 49

Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62

SOUTHWEST

Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 50

Prairie View 102, MVSU 83

Texas Southern 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57

FAR WEST

Concordia (Cal.) 67, Hawaii Pacific 58

E. Washington 89, N. Colorado 84, OT

N. Arizona 69, Sacramento St. 54

S. Utah 73, Idaho 45

UMKC 99, Crowley’s Ridge 41

