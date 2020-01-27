Monday, Jan. 27
EAST
American 77, Lehigh 56
Cabrini 116, Valley Forge 101
Coppin St. 82, Howard 75
Keene St. 88, Colby Sawyer 73
Morgan St. 56, Md.-Eastern Shore 50
Virginia St. 70, Lincoln (Pa.) 68
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 74, Clark Atlanta 71, 2OT
Alcorn St. 63, Alabama St. 60
Alderson-Broaddus 88, Bluefield St. 80
Bethune-Cookman 78, SC State 74
CLAF 71, Livingstone 67
Johnson C. Smith 73, St. Augustines 68, OT
Kentucky St. 96, LeMoyne-Owen 83
Miles 68, Central St. (Ohio) 58
NC A&T 82, Delaware St. 67
Norfolk St. 95, Florida A&M 67
North Carolina 75, NC State 65
Savannah St. 81, Paine 57
Southern U. 67, Alabama A&M 46
Spring Hill 71, Lane 68
Winston-Salem 78, Shaw 61
MIDWEST
Fort Hays St. 90, KSWS 49
Iowa 68, Wisconsin 62
SOUTHWEST
Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 50
Prairie View 102, MVSU 83
Texas Southern 68, Ark.-Pine Bluff 57
FAR WEST
Concordia (Cal.) 67, Hawaii Pacific 58
E. Washington 89, N. Colorado 84, OT
N. Arizona 69, Sacramento St. 54
S. Utah 73, Idaho 45
UMKC 99, Crowley’s Ridge 41
___
