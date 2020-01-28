Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

January 28, 2020 8:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Tuesday, Jan. 28

EAST

Butler 69, Georgetown 64

Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

Advertisement

SOUTH

Auburn 83, Mississippi 82

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

VCU 87, Richmond 68

Virginia 61, Florida St. 56

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU