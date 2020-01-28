Tuesday, Jan. 28

EAST

Butler 69, Georgetown 64

Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

Advertisement

SOUTH

Auburn 83, Mississippi 82

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

VCU 87, Richmond 68

Virginia 61, Florida St. 56

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.